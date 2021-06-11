Advertisement

Tigirlily host pop-up show at Laughing Sun to say thanks for all the ND support

Tigirlily
Tigirlily
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota raised music duo Tigirlily made a stop in Bismarck.

The sisters took the stage at Laughing Sun Brewing Company for a free performance of some of their latest songs.

“Especially with the release of “Somebody Does” and singing to Monument Records, North Dakota was so supportive. So, we just wanted to do a free show and say thank you to everyone,” said Krista Slaubaugh.

The Hazen natives, who now live in Nashville, will perform in Medora on July 5.

