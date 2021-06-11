Seven year old Cooper gets his wish to become Dickinson’s newest police officer, saves bank from fake robbery

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 7-year-old Dickinson boy always wanted to be a police officer. Thanks to the help of Make-A-Wish North Dakota, family and a few actors, he patrolled the streets of Dickinson.

Cooper Craig began his day by taking the oath of office at the Dickinson Police Station.

Cooper says he knew from an early age he’s wanted to protect the city.

Cooper: “It was fun. I got to turn on the sirens,”

Make-A-Wish North Dakota and the Dickinson Police Department teamed up and he made his first traffic stop...with his first grade teacher.

NAT: “Drivers license, registration and insurance”

After some careful thought he decided to write his teacher a ticket.

Later in the day, at American Bank Center, employees created a fake robbery, complete with suspects, hostages and money. Cooper rescued the hostages.

“Hands up,” said Cooper.

“I didn’t do it!” said the would-be robbery.

He received a warm welcome from about a hundred people waiting outside the bank.

“Go Cooper,” yelled the crowd.

Both actors were put in patrol cars while friends continued cheering him on.

“Good job catching the bad guys,” said Cooper’s friends.

His parents said it’s a day he’ll never forget.

“I think he’ll wake up tomorrow morning wanting to repeat this day and the next day and just, yes. I definitely think I’m not going to talk him out of being a police officer,” said Cooper’s mom Jenna Craig.

Police said they had lots of fun and it’s a perfect time to educate on public safety.

“Being a police officer nowadays, nationwide is looked at in a negative thing. So I’m glad that they’re kids that want to [be an officer] and help their community,” said School Resource Officer Brandon Stockie.

Cooper finished the first day with a press conference and pizza party.

Cooper said the most challenging thing was shaking everyone’s hands. Jenna Craig said Cooper has two years of maintenance to make sure his leukemia is gone for good.

