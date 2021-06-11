Semi flips over on Highway 83

WARD COUNTY, N.D. - A semi truck flipped on its side in the strong winds Highway 83 Friday afternoon four miles south of Minot, temporarily blocking southbound lanes of traffic.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said around 2:15 p.m., the driver noticed the truck fishtailing in the wind. The empty trailer was lifted in the air and forced on to its side.

Investigators said the truck driver was not hurt, though the truck itself was damaged.

Officers directed traffic while the scene was cleared.

The driver was wearing a seat belt. No citations were filed.

