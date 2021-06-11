Pro’s Pointer #6

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This is the 25th-season for Pro’s Pointers. During the silver anniversary season, L.T. and Johnnie have selected a fishing tip from each year to revisit. This week, Johnnie Candle shows us one from 2002 and in this case, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Johnnie Candle, MWC World Walleye Champion & N.D. Fishing Hall of Fame:

“Jigs are very effective at getting bites but sometimes hooking fish can be a challenge.”

(from 2002) “The first things I’ll do is switch to the next size smaller jig. This lets the fish inhale the bait a little bit farther which gives you a little bit longer to set the hook. It that doesn’t work I’ll switch to a stinger hook.

This gives me an extra chance on the tail end of the minnow to grab onto those fish bu this can be a hindrance when fishing around a lot of snags or weeds because that extra hook picks up a lot of extra debris.

If I’m fishing with short shank jigs I like to give the hook a little quarter turn offset to open the hook gap up a little more and if I’m fishing with a long shank jig I will just bend the hook gap out a little to give me a little extra bite and above all else, you’ll want to keep those hooks nice and sharp so you can help the fish get the point.”

After the last five weeks of looking back at how things have changed. If I had to shoot this tip all over today, I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m Johnnie Candle and that’s this week’s Pro’s Pointer.”

