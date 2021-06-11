North Dakota gets its very own passport

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People usually get their passport stamped every time they enter or leave a country, well now you can get a stamp for traveling right here in North Dakota.

The state Parks and Recreation Department and the State Historical Society have partnered to create a North Dakota Passport Program.

The goal is to help residents and out-of-state travelers make the most of their visits to recreational and historical sites throughout the state.

The North Dakota Passport is an all-in-one guide to adventure as users collect stamps at 37 featured destinations.

At each location, people can bring their passports to the designated outdoor Passport Station and transfer the stamp to the booklet via crayon.

Additionally, staffed locations have a stamp available in park offices, visitor centers and museums.

“We saw our record numbers of 1.29 million visitors last year, and we’re already on-trend to beat that this year, and we know that a lot of people are really focused on some of the road trips, still staying a little bit closer to home and we want this to be their one-stop vacation guide as they’re traveling around the state,” said North Dakota Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Travnicek.

The 88-page spiral-bound book has a waterproof cover and comes with four crayons and a drawstring backpack and is available for $9.95 at all the sites with visitor centers or online through both agencies’ websites.

