Narcotics Task Force finds Pipe Bomb and Drugs in Mandan Residence

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Metro Area Narcotics Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in Mandan Thursday morning and found an object which appeared to be a pipe bomb and other possible explosive materials.

The Bismarck and Minot Bomb Squad conducted a further search to locate any other explosives.

On scene, Narcotics Task Force officers found about 5 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 300 Fentanyl/Oxycodone pills, mushrooms, marijuana/THC wax, other pills, unknown powders and drug paraphernalia.

They also found over thirty weapons and firearms.

Forty-year-old Shane Smith and 40-year-old Nicholas Lelm from Mandan were arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Illegal Weapons. Formal Charges for the offenses and charges pertaining to the explosives materials are pending.

