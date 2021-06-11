Advertisement

Narcotics Task Force finds Pipe Bomb and Drugs in Mandan Residence

Shane Smith and Nicholas Lelm
Shane Smith and Nicholas Lelm(kfyr)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Metro Area Narcotics Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in Mandan Thursday morning and found an object which appeared to be a pipe bomb and other possible explosive materials.

The Bismarck and Minot Bomb Squad conducted a further search to locate any other explosives.

On scene, Narcotics Task Force officers found about 5 pounds of methamphetamine, approximately 300 Fentanyl/Oxycodone pills, mushrooms, marijuana/THC wax, other pills, unknown powders and drug paraphernalia.

They also found over thirty weapons and firearms.

Forty-year-old Shane Smith and 40-year-old Nicholas Lelm from Mandan were arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver and Possession of Illegal Weapons. Formal Charges for the offenses and charges pertaining to the explosives materials are pending.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said they are working with the Forensic Examiner’s Office and the State Crime Lab to...
Minot police investigating body found in burned vehicle as a murder
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Minot Police discuss murder investigation involving burned vehicle
Miss N.D. Contest
Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition Returns after 2020 Cancellation

Latest News

Cooper Craig
Seven year old Cooper gets his wish to become Dickinson’s newest police officer, saves bank from fake robbery
Friendship park
Friendship park
Minot murder
Minot murder
Cooper's Wish
Cooper's Wish
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana