MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Free summer meals are back in Mandan.

The Mandan Public School District is partnering with USDA to feed all children 18 and younger.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday at Mary Stark, Custer and Roosevelt Elementary Schools, Mandan Middle School and Wildwood playground.

The program goes through August 6.

