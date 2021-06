MINOT, N.D. - The City of Minot announced Friday that the aerial mosquito spraying event scheduled for this month has been canceled.

According to the city the cancellation is due to budget constraints with the spray team.

The spray planned for July 12-16 is set to happen on schedule.

Beekeepers in the area will be notified of any changes to the city’s spray schedule.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.