UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana

(Source: Gray News)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Montana-Dakota Utilities outage map, more than 3,000 homes are without power in eastern Montana and northwestern North Dakota.

- About 200 homes are without power in Williston and Williams County. Hail and 82 mile per hour wind gusts were reported Thursday evening.

- More than 1250 in Richland County, Montana and Savage, Montana where a tornado was spotted Thursday evening.

- About 50 homes in Mott, North Dakota.

- About 48 homes in New Leipzig.

As of 1:30 a.m. Central Time, most power was restored to portions of Stark and Morton County.

It’s not known when power will be restored.

For the latest updates, go to the MDU outage map.

