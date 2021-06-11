Advertisement

Bismarck artist gives back to those who gave to her

Shelly Sayler
Shelly Sayler(Shelly Sayler)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Bismarck artist is using her art to give back to the people who gave to her.

Shelly Sayler has her art on display at the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association and she’s donating 50% of` what she earns to the Adopt-a-Block food program.

Sayler struggled financially in the midst of the pandemic.

She says Adopt-A-Block was a wonderful solution to regain her confidence and keep her household together.

“We went over there and there was no shame they gave us what we needed and then some, all with a smile on their face,” said Sayler.

Sayler’s collection of ceramic serving platters, dishes and spoons are on display and for sale through June 25.

So far, she’s sold seven of her 49 pieces.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Smith and Nicholas Lelm
Narcotics Task Force finds Pipe Bomb and Drugs in Mandan Residence
Police said they are working with the Forensic Examiner’s Office and the State Crime Lab to...
Minot police investigating body found in burned vehicle as a murder
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Minot Police discuss murder investigation involving burned vehicle
Miss N.D. Contest
Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition Returns after 2020 Cancellation

Latest News

Cooper Craig
Seven year old Cooper gets his wish to become Dickinson’s newest police officer, saves bank from fake robbery
Friendship park
Friendship park
Minot murder
Minot murder
Cooper's Wish
Cooper's Wish
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana