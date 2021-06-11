Bismarck artist gives back to those who gave to her

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One Bismarck artist is using her art to give back to the people who gave to her.

Shelly Sayler has her art on display at the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association and she’s donating 50% of` what she earns to the Adopt-a-Block food program.

Sayler struggled financially in the midst of the pandemic.

She says Adopt-A-Block was a wonderful solution to regain her confidence and keep her household together.

“We went over there and there was no shame they gave us what we needed and then some, all with a smile on their face,” said Sayler.

Sayler’s collection of ceramic serving platters, dishes and spoons are on display and for sale through June 25.

So far, she’s sold seven of her 49 pieces.

