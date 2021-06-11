Apartment fire displaces tenant Thursday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A fire yesterday Thursday afternoon temporarily displaced a tenant at a northwest Minot apartment.

Crews were called to the apartment in the 2000 block of 8th Street NW around 1:45 p.m. after reports of the smell of an electrical fire and smoke coming from the ceiling.

One crew found the source of the fire and extinguished it while other crews evacuated the building. The fire did not spread to surrounding areas and residents were able to go back inside. No residents or firefighters were hurt.

The lone tenant was not home at the time of the fire.

The Cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s office.

