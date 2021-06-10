Advertisement

Virginia Tech football player accused of murdering Tinder match

Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder.
Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder.(Blacksburg PD)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (Gray News) - A Virginia Tech football player is accused of killing a man he matched with on Tinder who had identified himself as a woman.

WDBJ is reporting Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder for the death of Jerry Smith, 40, of Blacksburg, Virginia, who was found dead in his apartment June 1 from blunt force trauma to the head.

According to attorney Jimmy Turk, Etute and Smith matched on the dating app Tinder because Smith’s profile indicated he was a woman named Angie.

The attorney said the two first met in person April 10, but Etute didn’t realize Smith was a man until they met again May 31.

During Etute’s first court appearance, Turk said the 18-year-old Virginia Tech freshman punched Smith five times in the head, making him fall, at which point Etute stepped on his head.

An exam indicated every bone in Smith’s face was broken and teeth were missing, according to WDBJ.

Etute was released on a $75,000 bond and put under house arrest with electronic monitoring gear. A judge ordered Etute to stay with his parents in Virginia and is only allowed to leave home for court appearances. He must have no contact with Smith’s family.

Etute is suspended from Virginia Tech and its football team while the investigation is ongoing.

“The Virginia Tech and Town of Blacksburg communities are united in our shared concern for the welfare of all,” the university wrote in a statement. “Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WDBJ contributed to this report.

Most Read

Shane Smith and Nicholas Lelm
Narcotics Task Force finds Pipe Bomb and Drugs in Mandan Residence
Police said they are working with the Forensic Examiner’s Office and the State Crime Lab to...
Minot police investigating body found in burned vehicle as a murder
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Minot Police discuss murder investigation involving burned vehicle
Miss N.D. Contest
Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition Returns after 2020 Cancellation

Latest News

In this May 24, 2011, file photo Queen Elizabeth II, and U.S. President Barack Obama attend a...
Lucky number: Biden is 13th US president set to meet queen
Cooper Craig
Seven year old Cooper gets his wish to become Dickinson’s newest police officer, saves bank from fake robbery
El presidente Joe Biden saluda desde la entrada al avión Air Force One en la Base de la Fuerza...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
Wealthy investors are demanding G7 governments take stronger action on the climate crisis.
Wealthy investors demand action on climate from G7 governments
Friendship park
Friendship park