Minot Police discuss murder investigation involving burned vehicle

MINOT, N.D. – Your News Leader is learning more details in the death of woman whose body was found in a burned vehicle June 3. Investigators said they’re treating the case as a murder and are now working to figure out if there’s any tie to other recent crimes.

Minot Police said there are a number of red flags in the investigation of an adult woman who was found in a vehicle fire.

“There is nothing to really explain how the vehicle ended up where it did or how somebody would have burned up in the vehicle. There was no signs of a crash that would lead to a fire,” said Minot Police Chief John Klug.

Authorities said they are not ruling anything out and want to collect as much information as possible in the early days. They’re making the case a top priority.

Klug said they’re looking at a possible tie to another fire.

“Do we have another scene, do we have another piece of our puzzle connected at this residence where there was a fire and this vehicle fire,” said Klug.

Minot Police are waiting for DNA results to confirm the identity and alert the family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Minot Police Department at 701-852-0111 or Crime Stoppers at 701-852-7463. You can remain anonymous.

