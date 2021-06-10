Gym visits on the rise post-pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – As the state continues to open up and life returns to normal pre-pandemic, people across the country are starting to figure out how to lose the weight they gained during quarantine.

The Minot Family YMCA is one fitness center recording an increase in activity over the last three months as people come out of quarantine.

”I haven’t been a part of it very long; I wanted to lose weight and get more active,” said spinner Karlee Pranzo.

Many are choosing to take advantage of group exercise classes.

”I really like taking part in the classes. Those are my favorites because I really can’t teach myself how to do those things,” said Pranzo.

As more people hit the gym, staff said guided courses provide a social aspect many may have been missing during COVID.

”They get people more involved; they push people harder. You have somebody telling you: you can’t just quit, go home, go to sleep, take a nap. You have somebody here that’s pushing you, motivating you and keeping you accountable,” said YMCA fitness Instructor Jami Gunville.

As more people return to the gym, health experts said it’s important to take your time getting back to your post-pandemic routine.

”Maybe go half of what you normally did because what’s going to happen is, you’re going to jump back into it right away, and you’re going to get sore and you’re going to have aches and pains. And you’re going to lose the motivation right away,” said Trinity Exercise Physiologist Russell Gust.

Working to safely lose those pandemic pounds requires you to take it one step at a time.

Gust said diet is also important to keep in mind and it is just as important as exercise when it comes to weight loss.

