Downtown Medora reopens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With last night’s opening of the Medora Musical, the city of Medora is back in a big way as businesses open downtown.

The openings come after wildfires burned around the area in April. But, after the impacts of the pandemic last year, the city will look more familiar this summer.

“We’re bringing back all of our downtown entertainment. Our free, live music on the patios. Our free kids’ shows that play downtown. And, so, it’s really exciting to offer more for guests to do and for us to be a community - downtown Medora again”, said Kaelee Knoell, Marketing Manager for Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation.

For a full list of events visit Medora.com.

