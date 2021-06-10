Dickinson woman looking for owner of lost American flag

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Dickinson woman made an unusual discovery in the middle of the road last Sunday when she found a large, folded American flag. She is now asking for help in locating its owner.

On the busy I-94 business loop in Dickinson, you can sometimes find a nail or even a face mask.

But Aubri Herrman came across something very different last Sunday.

“It was probably about here, it was in the middle of the road,” said Herrman, a Dickinson resident.

Herrman says a large American flag was lying in the roadway, and right after spotting it, she turned around.

“Pulled right off to the side here and got out, ran out and grabbed it,” said Herrman.

Herrman says she wanted to save it from further damage.

“One of the grommets here is kind of ripped, it’s almost all the way out,” said Herrman.

Herrman says it felt like the right thing to do.

“It’s been ingrained in me that you just can’t leave flags, especially American flags, laying on the ground,” said Herrman.

Herrman says it’s also personal, as her father and other family members were in the military.

“We love our flag and we protect it and so it’s part of being an American,” said Herrman.

She posted information on Facebook about the American flag and says the response has been overwhelming with over four hundred likes.

“I’ve even had several comments saying I was an American hero, a patriot,” said Herrman.

Herrman says she didn’t do it for the recognition. She says she just wants it returned to its rightful owner.

She says if anyone has information on who the flag may belong to, to contact her on Facebook or to send her an email at Aubri.Snyder.as@gmail.com.

