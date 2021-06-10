Advertisement

City of Minot lifts water restrictions

(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. - The City of Minot is ending the week-long mandatory water restriction on outdoor water use.

Two of the wells have been fully repaired and are back online.

The other two wells should start running normally next week.

Even though water levels should return to normal, the city is asking residents to be considerate about outdoor water use.

Homes with even numbers should water on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, according to city ordinance.

Homes with odd numbers should water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Smith and Nicholas Lelm
Narcotics Task Force finds Pipe Bomb and Drugs in Mandan Residence
Police said they are working with the Forensic Examiner’s Office and the State Crime Lab to...
Minot police investigating body found in burned vehicle as a murder
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Minot Police discuss murder investigation involving burned vehicle
Miss N.D. Contest
Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition Returns after 2020 Cancellation

Latest News

Cooper Craig
Seven year old Cooper gets his wish to become Dickinson’s newest police officer, saves bank from fake robbery
Friendship park
Friendship park
Minot murder
Minot murder
Cooper's Wish
Cooper's Wish
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana