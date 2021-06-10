City of Minot lifts water restrictions

MINOT, N.D. - The City of Minot is ending the week-long mandatory water restriction on outdoor water use.

Two of the wells have been fully repaired and are back online.

The other two wells should start running normally next week.

Even though water levels should return to normal, the city is asking residents to be considerate about outdoor water use.

Homes with even numbers should water on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, according to city ordinance.

Homes with odd numbers should water on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

