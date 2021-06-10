Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bus driver loses control, crashes into building in NY

By WCBS Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - A New York City bus slammed into a building Monday, injuring 16 people.

Video from inside a Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus shows the chaotic scene when a driver appears to lose control and veer into oncoming traffic

The video stops as the bus plows into a brownstone.

“I looked at it go right by me and into the building,” Prentiss Mitchell, who witnessed the crash, said.

The MTA described the surveillance video as “disturbing on many levels” and said it “raises questions about whether basic safety rules were followed.”

The union representing the driver, Transport Workers Union Local 100, said the MTA is throwing him under the bus.

“We’re very upset that this video was leaked by the transit authority,” said JP Patafio with the TWU local 100.

They said the 14-year veteran with an exemplary record got up to change the bus’s run number and when he sat back down and released the emergency brake, the bus lunged forward

“He was attempting to stop the bus and it wouldn’t stop,” Patafio said. “We have to look at the design of the interior of the bus and make sure there were no mechanical issues.”

Monday, the MTA said no apparent mechanical issues were found in the 45,000-pound bus.

Sixteen people were hurt in the crash, but none were seriously injured including the driver.

“Right now he’s still recovering. He’s traumatized,” Patafio said. “There were no serious injuries or worse.”

The bus is still lodged in the building as the owner works with a city department to remove the bus safely.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Smith and Nicholas Lelm
Narcotics Task Force finds Pipe Bomb and Drugs in Mandan Residence
Police said they are working with the Forensic Examiner’s Office and the State Crime Lab to...
Minot police investigating body found in burned vehicle as a murder
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Minot Police discuss murder investigation involving burned vehicle
Miss N.D. Contest
Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition Returns after 2020 Cancellation

Latest News

In this May 24, 2011, file photo Queen Elizabeth II, and U.S. President Barack Obama attend a...
Lucky number: Biden is 13th US president set to meet queen
Cooper Craig
Seven year old Cooper gets his wish to become Dickinson’s newest police officer, saves bank from fake robbery
El presidente Joe Biden saluda desde la entrada al avión Air Force One en la Base de la Fuerza...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
Wealthy investors are demanding G7 governments take stronger action on the climate crisis.
Wealthy investors demand action on climate from G7 governments
Friendship park
Friendship park