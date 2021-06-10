Bismarck won’t be allowing chickens in city limits any time soon

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At Bismarck’s city commission meeting yesterday, officials brooded over a proposed ordinance to allow residents to keep chickens, but not roosters, within city limits.

The ordinance would allow residents to keep up to four chickens in accordance with specific guidelines. Commissioners discussed the logistics, but not all saw eye to eye.

“The way I see it is, if it’s not intrinsically evil, why not give it a try, especially if other communities have tried it and it doesn’t seem to be an issue,” said commissioner Mark Splonskowski.

Other cities, like Mandan, allow chickens.

Ultimately, commissioners voiced concerns for liability, cleanliness, and said that Bismarck’s animal control officers were against the ordinance.

Commissioners denied the request for a public hearing and are not moving forward with the request.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.