Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra’s 4th of July Symphony Spectacular is on

By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:49 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The annual Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra’s 4th of July Symphony Spectacular at the Capitol Mall is on this year.

And this time, the musicians are hoping for a larger crowd.

Last year, with masks on and bell covers over instruments, the number of players was cut by more than half.

And the same could be said for the crowd.

This year, there won’t be any such restrictions.

“If you want to maintain distancing on the ground, there’s plenty of room to spread out. We’re asking food vendors to be careful and follow protocols. We’ll have sanitizing stations available, and we just ask people to come, and be respectful and have a good time,” said Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Mike Gardner.

Food vendors will be there at seven, the music starts at eight and the evening will finish off with fireworks.

