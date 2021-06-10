Bismarck Larks on TV this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Larks are now an established franchise in the Northwoods League. Bismarck is in second place in the Great Plains West Division. The team has returned home from its first road trip since 2019.

Last summer, you’ll recall, the Larks, Bull Moose and Flickertails played in the Bismarck Pod so there were no road games. Head Coach Will Flynt says that’s one of the big reasons he brought back 23-players who were in the Capital City last year.

He believes it’s one of, if not the top collegiate wood-bat league in the United States.

“The Cape is very prestigious, but they play on backstops in the middle of a field. We have stadiums. We have nearly 2,000 people here with bigger crowd’s other places. It’s a minor league feel so if you want to play professional baseball that’s the hook. Not everybody is going to but at least you get to experience that being a pro with the bus trips and everything, again, that’s why I brought a bunch of guys back,” said Bismarck Larks Head Coach Will Flynt.

The Larks are hosting the LaCrosse Loggers and both of their games this weekend will be on television. We’re on the air at 6:30ct on “Your News Leader” (KFYR-TV, KQCD-TV, KUMV-TV, KMOT-TV) on Saturday, June 12.

Then on Sunday, June 13 at 4 CT, the Larks and Loggers will be on West Dakota Fox.

