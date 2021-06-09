Advertisement

Torrential rain and severe wind lead to widespread flooding

By Erika Craven
Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Torrential rain and strong winds whipped through portions of North Dakota, including through Kidder and Emmons counties Tuesday afternoon.

After four to eight inches of rain fell in the area, flooding took over roads and damaged property.

Water rushed over roads and through yards in Steele. Officials say the area has been reopened, but down the road in Hazelton, residents are still assessing significant damage from the same storm system.

“I’ve seen a lot of roads that had water go across them, that I have never seen in all my 56 years of living over here,” said Hazelton resident Jeff Magrum.

Residents say the worst damage appears to be in the main Hazelton area, where the storm hit.

“Well, it almost looked like a huge funnel cloud coming in from the east. And this thing kept growing and growing and it kept moving west. It was growing to the west, but it was stalled out over Hazelton,” added Magrum.

The Emmons County sheriff said that gravel roads north-northwest of Hazelton were covered with 2 feet of rushing water this afternoon and will have significant damage.

Most of the water has receded in downtown Hazelton, but it is too soon to tell the impacts.

Residents can find up-to-date road closures and information on the NDDOT website. Do not drive through flooded areas.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana
Shane Smith and Nicholas Lelm
Narcotics Task Force finds Pipe Bomb and Drugs in Mandan Residence
Carson Wentz expecting second child
Carson Wentz, wife Madison announce they are expecting second child
A semi flipped over on its side blocking part of Highway 83 Friday afternoon.
Semi flips over on Highway 83
Keystone XL pipeline
North Dakota industry leaders react to sponsor of Keystone pipeline terminating project

Latest News

Dan's Garden
Dan’s Garden: Keeping the weeds at bay
farms
Area farmers thankful for recent rain
Shawnee Krall
Suspect in murder, rape case enters not guilty pleas
Dan's Garden
Dan's Garden
Storm chasing
Storm chasing