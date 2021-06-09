Torrential rain and severe wind lead to widespread flooding

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Torrential rain and strong winds whipped through portions of North Dakota, including through Kidder and Emmons counties Tuesday afternoon.

After four to eight inches of rain fell in the area, flooding took over roads and damaged property.

Water rushed over roads and through yards in Steele. Officials say the area has been reopened, but down the road in Hazelton, residents are still assessing significant damage from the same storm system.

“I’ve seen a lot of roads that had water go across them, that I have never seen in all my 56 years of living over here,” said Hazelton resident Jeff Magrum.

Residents say the worst damage appears to be in the main Hazelton area, where the storm hit.

“Well, it almost looked like a huge funnel cloud coming in from the east. And this thing kept growing and growing and it kept moving west. It was growing to the west, but it was stalled out over Hazelton,” added Magrum.

The Emmons County sheriff said that gravel roads north-northwest of Hazelton were covered with 2 feet of rushing water this afternoon and will have significant damage.

Most of the water has receded in downtown Hazelton, but it is too soon to tell the impacts.

Residents can find up-to-date road closures and information on the NDDOT website. Do not drive through flooded areas.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.