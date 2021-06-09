Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition Returns after 2020 Cancellation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tonight, 19 women from all parts of the state take to the stage at the Bakken Elementary Auditorium for the annual Miss North Dakota Competition. They are happy to be able to complete for the coveted crown.

“It’s all my first time and so far, it’s going well,” said Sidni Kast, Miss Norsk Hostfest.

“We’ve had lots of rehearsals. It’s great to bond with the girls. Some of us didn’t even know each other last week and now we’re best friends, so it’s been a great experience,” said Brooke Wetzstein, Miss Upper Missouri Valley Fair.

The competition was canceled last year due to COVID-19, so winners in 2019 got to keep their titles in 2020.

Current Miss North Dakota Haley Wolfe says waiting that extra year gives the next winner a chance to have a full experience.

“We wanted to be able to have them out in the community when it was safe, so taking that extra year, gives everyone that opportunity I had my first year,” said Wolfe.

It’s been a busy week for the women. They’ve spent the last two days rehearsing for the competition, which goes on tonight, tomorrow and Saturday. For them, the chance of being named Miss North Dakota will make it all worth it.

“That would be insane, but there are so many great women here and I would be happy and so proud of whoever gets the title,” said Wetzstein.

“(Winning Miss North Dakota) is the goal. It would be crazy, but it would be a dream and I hope to. I’m going to do my best to,” said Maggie Mitzel, Miss Bismarck.

Wolfe’s time as Miss North Dakota comes to an end on Saturday. Being back in Williston put that into perspective.

“It’s a little bit overwhelming getting up there on that stage. I’ve only been back once since being crowned Miss North Dakota and it hits in the feels. I definitely had to pause when I got up on stage for the first time and you just remember that moment,” said Wolfe.

The winner of Miss North Dakota will have the opportunity to compete at the Miss America competition. More than $100,000 in scholarships will be offered as well.

Tickets for Miss North Dakota cost $20 per night and $30 for the finals on Saturday.

Competitions start at 7 P.M.

A live stream option will also be available for purchase at missnorthdakota.org

