J&J working to extend shelf life of COVID-19 vaccine as millions approach expiration

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT
(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report about 11 million Johnson and Johnson vaccines are sitting in storage and rapidly approaching expiration.

That is nearly half of the amount of vaccines delivered throughout the United States.

“It’s not realistic to expect that not a single dose will go to waste,” White House Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Andy Slavitt said.

The company is now working to extend the vaccine’s shelf life.

“The FDA is looking into that right now, trying to determine if, in fact, the date can be extended or not and if so, can we get them properly utilized, whether its utilized in the United States or elsewhere,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

With the drop in new cases and a travel boom, the CDC is updating its international travel guidance moving 33 countries including Iceland, Israel and Singapore into the lowest risk category.

“We’re very excited. It’s bitter sweet. We’ve been waiting for this for a year and a half,” Charles Tompkins with EZ Cruise Parking and Port Parking said.

Carnival Cruise Lines meanwhile is set to start sailing against next month from Galveston, Texas, but a battle is now brewing between major cruise lines and the Republican governors there and in Florida.

The governors banning proof of vaccines, but the cruise ships are requiring vaccines for passengers.

“Texas is open 100% and we want to make sure you have the freedom to go where you want without limits,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.

