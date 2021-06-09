Advertisement

Feds: Pennsylvania man faked Trump family personas in fraud

One of the people impersonated online was Barron Trump, right, shown here with former President...
One of the people impersonated online was Barron Trump, right, shown here with former President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, his parents.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:33 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was charged Tuesday with creating fake online identities for ex-President Donald Trump’s brother and youngest son to dupe hundreds of people nationwide into donating thousands of dollars to what prosecutors described as a phony political organization.

Joshua Hall, 22, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, was released on $25,000 bail after appearing in Harrisburg federal court to face charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Hall spent contributions on personal expenses after soliciting donations to his non-existent political affinity organization.

A message seeking comment was sent to his lawyer.

According to court papers, Hall defrauded donors from September 2019 through last December by falsely claiming he was raising funds to support Trump’s reelection.

Central to the scheme was Hall’s impersonation of members of Trump’s family, prosecutors said. They said he created social media accounts bearing the names and photographs of Trump’s brother and son to convince over 100,000 online followers that he was close to Trump’s family.

According to a criminal complaint in Manhattan federal court, Hall increased his efforts last July, soliciting contributions on a crowdfunding site for what he said would be “field organizing, events, and merchandise” by his political organization.

Hall created a social media account bearing the name and photograph of Trump’s brother, Robert, and then made it appear that the brother was supporting his bogus organization until the brother’s August death, the complaint said.

Three days after the death, Hall created an account that made it appear that Trump’s then 14-year-old son, Barron, was supporting him, the complaint said.

The complaint said that in one social media post, Hall impersonated Barron Trump to make it seem that Trump’s son called Hall a “friend and partner” and said: “Josh is an amazing patriot who is doing tremendous things for our great country. He has my COMPLETE AND TOTAL ENDORSEMENT!”

In August, Hall said in a private message on social media about the funds he had raised that he “hadn’t seen a dime of that money personally,” court papers said.

The crowdfunding site closed the account after Hall failed last December to document how he used the funds he had raised, the complaint said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shane Smith and Nicholas Lelm
Narcotics Task Force finds Pipe Bomb and Drugs in Mandan Residence
Police said they are working with the Forensic Examiner’s Office and the State Crime Lab to...
Minot police investigating body found in burned vehicle as a murder
(Source: Gray News)
UPDATE: More than 2,000 homes without power in northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Minot Police discuss murder investigation involving burned vehicle
Miss N.D. Contest
Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition Returns after 2020 Cancellation

Latest News

In this May 24, 2011, file photo Queen Elizabeth II, and U.S. President Barack Obama attend a...
Lucky number: Biden is 13th US president set to meet queen
Cooper Craig
Seven year old Cooper gets his wish to become Dickinson’s newest police officer, saves bank from fake robbery
El presidente Joe Biden saluda desde la entrada al avión Air Force One en la Base de la Fuerza...
G-7 nations gather to pledge 1B vaccine doses for world
Wealthy investors are demanding G7 governments take stronger action on the climate crisis.
Wealthy investors demand action on climate from G7 governments
Friendship park
Friendship park