Texas 1-year-old, mother found safe; Amber Alert canceled

(Gray News) - Police in Texas said Thursday a 1-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert and her mother are safe, and a suspect is in custody.

Corpus Christi police issued a statewide Amber Alert a day earlier for Zaylee Zamora, who they believed had been abducted along with 18-year-old Jezabel Zamora, her mother.

Kristian Ariel Garcia, a 24-year-old man suspected in the abduction, is in police custody, they said in a Twitter post.

The Amber Alert has been canceled.

According to KTRK, Garcia also was wanted on charges of murder and aggravated robbery.

Investigators said he went inside the home of Jezabel Zamora on Tuesday and forced them both to leave with him against their will Tuesday, per local reports. Police said the three were last seen leaving in a white 2007 Cadillac Escalade, which was recovered by officers.

Police have also issued a kidnapping warrant for 26-year-old Rodrick Garcia, who is believed to have been an accomplice for Kristian Garcia. He was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with additional information can call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600 or call 911.

Jezabel and Zaylee Zamora are safe. Kristian Garcia is in Police custody. We will update with more information as it is made available. — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) June 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.