Man dies after jet ski capsizes on Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Morton County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after his jet ski capsized on the Missouri River Saturday night.

Officials say they were dispatched near Kimball Bottoms around 10:25 Saturday night. Investigators say there were two people on the jet ski, a man and a woman.

First responders performed CPR and transported the man to the hospital, where he later died. The woman involved in the accident was not injured.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Office, North Dakota Game and Fish Department, and Metro Area Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is the second incident in the Kimball Bottoms area over the weekend, separate from a kayaker who went missing Saturday.

