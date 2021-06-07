Garage and vehicles damaged in Bismarck fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A fire damaged a garage and two vehicles Sunday night in north central Bismarck.

Bismarck Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 8:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of North 16th Street.

When crews arrived on scene a detached garage was fully engulfed.

The homeowners were home at the time of the fire and evacuated.

No one was hurt.

Two vehicles in the garage were damaged by the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.