Surrey Rural Fire facing twice as many fires

SURREY, N.D. – Surrey Rural Fire is one of the state’s fire protection districts working overtime this year because of the drought.

Fire Chief Jordan Mauro said they’ve been fighting about twice as many fires than normal this year.

They’ve had to deal with a variety of grass, hay bale, and structure fires.

He said a surprising number of them are caused by propane grills not being supervised in the extra dry conditions.

“There’s really no daylight in sight as far as the end of it, but unfortunately if things continue the way they are we’re not going to see an end to the peak until it snows,” said Jordan Mauro, Fire Chief.

Surrey has to truck all of their water out to a scene when they respond. They’ve had to send trucks to be refilled while fighting some of the fires this year.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.