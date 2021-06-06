Stocking prairie lakes with Northern Pike fingerlings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson rides along with fisheries supervisor Jerry Weigel as he stocks northern pike fingerlings into a few prairie lakes.

North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries crews stocked around 60 lakes this spring in all corners of the state with northern pike fingerlings.

“They were hatched and reared at Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery. And we’re actually able to raise a crop of northern pike and then still raise a crop of walleye behind them,” said NDGF fisheries supervisor Jerry Weigel.

The number of pike fingerlings raised at the hatchery exceeded the goal set by fisheries biologists.

“Our goal was around 800,000, but our production has been above normal this year. Having a real bumper crop, so to say, so we’re going to go well past a million,” said Weigel.

Pike fingerlings tend to grow fast in these lakes, which almost gives anglers instant fisheries.

“The fish are three weeks old and little over an inch long, but they grow really fast, especially in a lot of these shallower prairie wetland type lakes that we’re stocking. They can approach 19 inches by this fall and be well past a pound, two pounds by the end of next summer,” said Weigel.

By stocking pike fingerlings in these lakes, biologists are providing fishing opportunities where there wouldn’t be any.

“It’s not suitable for a walleye lake. And or some of these lakes are fairly shallow, and they have issues when it’s a tough winter with winterkill,” said Weigel.

Methods for catching northern pike is simple and cost efficient.

“Simple tackle and gear, absolutely. And easy to catch. A lot of fun to fight, fighting fish. A lot of the lakes are where you can just fish from shore. You don’t need a boat. You can ice fish. It just really provides some good angling opportunity that we like to keep spread throughout the state,” said Weigel.

To find the lakes stocked with only northern pike fingerlings, visit the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov

“And these are lakes that the biologists have identified as having a good chance of catching northern pike. There’s good, healthy populations in there, so you can be assured that the fish are there and ready to go,” said Weigel.

To find out how to remove y-bones from northern pike there is a step-by-step video and brochure on the Game and Fish Department’s website at gf.nd.gov

