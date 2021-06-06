Red Flag Warning issued for the Bismarck area

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The US National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for high winds and low relative humidity in the Bismarck area. The Red Flag Warning is in effect today until 9 PM. A Red Flag Warning indicates critical fire weather conditions where fires start quickly, spread rapidly, and burn intensely. Development into high intensity burning will usually be faster and occur from smaller fires. All fires are potentially serious.

When a Red Flag Warning is issued or when the fire danger index is at the “Extreme” level, all recreational burning is banned. Recreational burning typically includes: outdoor fire pits, fire places, portable outdoor fire places, and chimineas.

Special attention should be paid during the following activities:

Smoking: Restrict smoking to areas free of combustible materials. Use proper disposal containers. Make sure that cigarette butts are put out all the way, every time. Never dispose of cigarette butts onto the ground.

Equipment/Vehicles operating off-road: Those working outdoors should be aware of fire hazards posed by exhaust systems, catalytic converters, safety chains, or any equipment that may produce sparks when operating in off-road areas.

For more information see the North Dakota Burn Ban Restrictions & Fire Danger Maps page at https://ndresponse.gov/burn-ban-restrictions-fire-danger-maps and the National Weather Service website at https://www.weather.gov/bis/

