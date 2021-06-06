Advertisement

Positioning to change a federal “water rule”

North Dakota drought
North Dakota drought(KFYR-TV)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While the droughts are taking its toll on North Dakota’s water ways, ag leaders are trying to secure the use of that water for this year and the years to come.

In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency made a rule change giving the federal government more authority over the use of river and stream water. During a recent visit with the new EPA administrator, leaders saw it as their opportunity to voice their concerns.

“86% of the state would’ve been captured under the authority of (the Clean Water Act) and the federal government. That was our concern. We are no longer managing and assisting our producers and industry. We’ve just now handcuffed them,” said agriculture commissioner Doug Goehring.

In 2018, the Trump administration placed another rule change which looked to clarify elements of the Water Rule. North Dakota and other states sued the EPA and has ongoing litigation over the matter.

