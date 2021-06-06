North Dakota National Guard deployed to the nation’s capital

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - About 225 soldiers with the North Dakota Army National Guard were honored with a send off in Grand Forks Saturday.

The first battalion, 188th air defence artillery will be deployed to Washington, D.C. for Operation Noble Eagle, which involves helping to form the air defense system protecting the airspace around our nation’s capital.

In his address Saturday, Governor Doug Burgum said this is the 12th mobilization for the unit since 2004, making it the most deployed unit in the North Dakota Army National Guard.

