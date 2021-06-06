North Dakota motorcycle organizations and businesses partner to bring veteran suicide to zero

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On average, one veteran completes suicide every 65 minutes.

These motorcycle riders are stopping by downtown Bismarck-Mandan businesses to show appreciation.

“I wanted to say thank you for your support,” said Vnvlvmc state president Kyle ‘Klown’ Messer.

Michael Iken owns Dakota Nutz N’ Candy, he’s also a veteran and wants others to understand the importance of veteran suicide prevention.

“When you get discharged from the military you go from a core family of brothers and sisters that have your back all day, every day. Now you go back to being isolated and alone and you have to transition back to making civil friends,” said Iken.

After a member North Dakota’s Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club completed suicide last week, its state president wants to make sure that never happens again.

“It sparks everybody because you go: ‘How did we miss this?’ “How can we fix this?’,” said Messer.

More than 25 businesses across the state raised about $7,000. This will help veterans get counseling and service dogs.

“I’ve seen it first-hand; counseling helps. I’m always open for anybody to talk to me but sometimes it helps having that third party,” said Messer.

Clubs nationwide teamed up to create Operation Zero.

So members keep on riding, until the suicide rate reaches zero.

Operation Zero information: https://pcr.world/operation-zero.html

