Majettes return to Minot on heels of state title, undefeated season

MINOT, N.D. – The Majettes soccer team returned to Minot from their state championship win in Grand Forks with a police escort to Magic City Campus to meet their fans.

Lainey Sandberg reflected on not only the team’s title run, but a perfect season as well.

“I think it’s absolutely insane to win 16 games in a row without a loss or tie. We worked really hard, and it was all worth it. The blood, sweat, tears... It was all worth it,” said Sandberg, senior forward.

The Majettes defeated Fargo Davies, 6-0, to win the program’s first state championship. The team scored 106 goals this spring, while only giving up four.

