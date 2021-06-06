Advertisement

Energy leaders prepare for regional summit

"Eggs and Issues" Midwest Energy Summit
"Eggs and Issues" Midwest Energy Summit(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. – Energy leaders from across the country will be heading to Fargo to discuss the state of the country’s energy industry.

It’s all part of this year’s “Eggs and Issues” Midwest Energy Summit.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 8 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Fargo.

All interested business and industry leaders are invited to the summit and it will be available to live stream.

The meeting will include TED-style talks and panel discussions on topics ranging from the future of energy, energy related goals and legislative policy.

