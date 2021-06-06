Advertisement

Dickinson State University to build new athletic complex on campus

athletic complex
athletic complex(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson State University is planning to build a $7 million athletic complex on its campus.

DSU President Steve Easton says it’s a much-needed investment for their softball team and is a good use of campus space.

“It’s an opportunity use that campus space, not just us but the community in general. We will after this facility, we as in the city of Dickinson, will be able to host softball tournaments,” said Easton.

Easton says they plan to raise most of the money for the project through fundraising, and the rest will come from the state.

If all goes well, Easton says construction will begin and end in 2022.

