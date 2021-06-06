Bismarck photographers nationally recognized calendar “Not So Heavenly Bodies” continues raising money for North Dakota organizations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bikers are known for their motorcycles, gatherings, and tattoos but most are not scary.

“Alright give me some sass,” said Not So Heavenly Bodies calendar creator Beth Nielsen.

Beth Nielsen is in her element.

This secret photo shoot at the Hermanson Ranch is for her upcoming nationally famous calendar, Not So Heavenly Bodies. We’ve been asked to hide the identity of the model so her audience is surprised.

“It was literally a joke. We were sitting at a bar, and I was bored, and I said: ‘You guys, wouldn’t it be fun if we did [a calendar]?’ Here we are three years later and a third calendar,” said Nielsen.

The model, who we’ll call ‘Mr. May 2022,’ reached out to Beth with ideas for the yearly tradition.

“I said: ‘I’m just going to run something by you.’ I said: ‘How about a sombrero and a live donkey’ and she goes: ‘Oh my god, yes’,” said Mr. May 2022.

Each biker models their own month. This year, money raised from Not So Heavenly Bodies will go towards Sporting Chance, an organization helping those with disabilities experience the outdoors.

“The guys always show up 110%. So, it doesn’t really matter what I do, they always rock-it-out,” said Nielsen.

Dave said he welcomes good fun and hopes they’ll return for another photo op.

“There’s been a lot of crazy things out here, but this might top the cake,” said Hermanson.

Beth and her models will continue drumming up new picture themes. However, next year’s idea is a secret.

Nielsen said she’s almost half-way though designing the calendar. It should be available for purchase in August.

