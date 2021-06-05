Swimmer dies after being pulled from Rice Lake

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A 21-year-old man has died after having to be pulled from Rice Lake Friday afternoon, according to Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed.

The sheriff said the man had been swimming in the lake and witnesses told investigators they lost sight of him.

Roed said that deputies who arrived first on scene shortly before 4 p.m. dove into the lake, located the man, pulled him to shore, and attempted lifesaving measures.

Paramedics were able to locate a slight pulse in the ambulance, and the man was rushed to the ICU in Minot, though he died shortly before midnight, according to Roed.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Makoti and Garrison Ambulance service as well as the Minot Dive Team also responded.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.