Swimmer dies after being pulled from Rice Lake

The Ward County Sheriff said deputies went into the lake, located the man, brought him to shore, and attempted life-saving measures before he was transported to the ICU.(AP)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – A 21-year-old man has died after having to be pulled from Rice Lake Friday afternoon, according to Ward County Sheriff Bob Roed.

The sheriff said the man had been swimming in the lake and witnesses told investigators they lost sight of him.

Roed said that deputies who arrived first on scene shortly before 4 p.m. dove into the lake, located the man, pulled him to shore, and attempted lifesaving measures.

Paramedics were able to locate a slight pulse in the ambulance, and the man was rushed to the ICU in Minot, though he died shortly before midnight, according to Roed.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Makoti and Garrison Ambulance service as well as the Minot Dive Team also responded.

