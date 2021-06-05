Roller skating is back in Bismarck, this time with skate rentals

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Roller skating is back at the Capital Ice Complex in Bismarck, this time with a skate rental option.

Previously, everyone had to bring his or her own skates.

Bismarck Parks and Rec has partnered with BisMan Bombshellz Roller Derby to purchase 100 pairs of skates of all sizes.

“We looked at it as hey this is an opportunity that we can create more of buzz for the roller skating events that we have, plus at the same time, fill a need that people are looking for. They don’t have skates but want to roller skate we have them now that they can rent,” said Bismarck Parks and Rec Facilities Manager Mike Wald.

Roller skating is available at the Complex in June and July on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

