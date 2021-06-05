Advertisement

Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later

Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson(kfyr)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – Fourteen years ago Friday, Minot State student Anita Knutson was found murdered in her off-campus apartment.

Anita was found fatally stabbed on June 4, 2007.

Her death sparked a major investigation, and has even led to investigative exposés on what happened.

To date, her killer has not been captured.

If you have any information on Anita’s death, you’re urged to contact police at 701-852-0111.

Anita was majoring in elementary education at the time of her death.

She would be turning 32 this September.

Image: family of Anita Knutson

