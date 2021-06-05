Advertisement

ND Rent Help to provide more rent relief to North Dakota households

(WWNY)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - More rent help is on the way for many North Dakotans who are struggling with monthly payments.

The state’s Emergency Rent Bridge program,  now called ND Rent Help, is being enhanced to accommodate families with higher incomes and provide relief for longer periods.

The program’s income eligibility was increased from 60% of area median income to 80% , which equals an annual income of up to $80,000 for a family of four depending on the county they’re in.

The length of time someone can receive relief was also extended from six months to up to 12 months.

“The fact that we can get all the way up to 80% on area median income I think will allow us to really make sure the assistance is reaching the people who need it the most,” said Department of Human Services Executive Policy Director Jessica Thomasson.

Eligibility requirements include having qualified for unemployment, being behind on rent, and experiencing a reduction in income during the pandemic.

Households with incomes below 50% of their area median income will receive priority.

You can find more information at:  www.nd.gov/dhs/info/covid-19/rent-help.html.

