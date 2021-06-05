Michigan man takes RV on the road to bring people together in time of isolation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Billy Gains and his girlfriend Caitlin Hui took their RV on the road when the pandemic shut down the country. They are in North Dakota for a movement Gains founded in 2016 called “Battle of the Gains.”

They’ve driven through 44 cities with the goal of encouraging others to be the best version of themselves.

“We’re trying to hit every single state capital. This is our 44th state here in North Dakota, and we are interviewing people and asking them two questions: what their biggest battle with the pandemic was and what advice they have for people in 2021 to make gains in their life,” said Gains.

Billy’s sharing the responses online and taking notes.

“Some of the biggest battles we have heard from people in North Dakota has been the isolation; there’s so many people that feel like they are alone,” added Gains.

His aim is to connect the country with a support system.

“The country is so divided right now, but what we are not divided on is we want everyone to be successful,” he added.

He says the trip around America has given him new perspective on the similarities and differences of how people have experienced the pandemic.

He hopes this trip will inspire people to reach out to others for support.

Gains is currently heading from Bismarck to Helena, Montana and expects to complete the trip on June 15th. He’s also working on a book called America’s Advice containing advice he received along the way.

