Happy birthday Lynn Aas: World War II veteran turns 100

MINOT, N.D. – A well-known face in the Magic City is hitting a major milestone.

World War II veteran Lynn Aas turns 100 Friday.

Aas signed up to serve in Europe during the second World War.

He fought in the Battle of the Bulge, and received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and was named a Knight of the Legion of Honor by the French Government.

“War is hell, and it doesn’t make any difference where you are each of us thinks that we are in the worst of confrontations, but they’re all bad,” said Lynn Aas.

After the war he raised a family and started a career.

“We learned to be very calm, very forgiving. He was just that good example that showed us what it’s like to be a good person,” said Dave Aas, son.

Lynn says the achievements he is most proud of are his family, and the relationships he has built with God and other people along the way.

“I tried to live my life to do better. Do better than what I saw in the past,” said Lynn.

“He says that he didn’t know he’d make it this far, but he didn’t think his time was up, and he plans to party. “you’re darn right I’m gonna celebrate, shouldn’t I?” said Lynn.

Lynn will be enjoying the weekend with friends and family, who will gather to celebrate his remarkable life.

In the last decade Lynn was recognized as the Grand Marshall of the State Fair Parade, and he got the opportunity to raise the American flag at a Minnesota Twins game.

Here’s a look at what life was like in June of 1921, when Lynn was born.

Warren G. Harding was president. The current president Joe Biden wasn’t born until 1942.

There were 48 states. Alaska and Hawaii would not be admitted to the union until 1959.

The price of gas that year was 26 cents per gallon.

If you adjust for inflation that would be about $3.75 today.

