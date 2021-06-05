Dickinson family healing after domestic disturbance

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Moving forward and remaining thankful. That’s what a Dickinson mother says her family is doing after a domestic disturbance call turned deadly and changed everything.

When Lacy Nielsen looks at pictures of her kids she’s thankful.

“They’re really good,” said Lacy Nielsen, Dickinson.

She says they’re her strength after a deadly domestic disturbance last month. Lacy suffered a gunshot wound during the incident, but says it’s the emotional toll on the family that will take time to heal.

“Our emotional recovery is just, it’s going to follow us through our life,” said Nielsen.

Dickinson Police say they were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on May 17 where a man fired a gun toward officers. They say officers returned fire at Xavier Kilby killing him, and a woman was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Several children were also found inside the apartment but were unharmed. Lacy says keeping them safe during the incident was her priority.

“I would give my life for my kids and that was honestly the only thing going through my mind in that moment,” said Nielsen.

Lacy says there was a history of violence with Xavier and credits her loved ones for helping her through. But for those who don’t have family it can be overwhelming, and that is where the Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Center in Dickinson can help.

“We provide a variety of services anything from legal assistance with protection orders, to physical housing within the shelter, we can help people apply for jobs,” said Heather Ingman, Assistant Director.

Lacy says she is thankful for the Dickinson community and the help they have been given. She hopes her story can help another family in crisis.

“You can’t let your guard down, you find the strength to leave and you have to remember to stay strong,” said Nielsen.

And show them that you can move forward.

A go-fund-me account was created after the incident to help Lacy and her kids.

You can find that link here...https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-shooting-victim-and-her-four-children

