Dan’s Garden: What no snow did do to our shrubs, lawns?

By Dan Cashman
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This week’s Dan’s Garden Dan tells us about what no snow did to our shrubs and lawns.

Dan Cashman: We’re getting a lot of calls about winter injury in lawns and shrubs and on trees.

How late they’re leafing out, how some are OK and some that are still coming. And, I know how I talked about this before I compare it to 1988 when it was so dry then in the next year 89. there was a lot of damage to plants.

I don’t think it was a heartiness problem. We know that these Dogwood, Arrogated Dogwoods, Barberries the Spirea, we know their all hearty. But, when it was so dry then there was a rise in the price of water.

A lot of people didn’t water that much.

Then there was an open winter, and the winter wasn’t that bad.

We know that maybe it was caused by the lack of water. so I think we need to beef up on our watering more especially in dry summers.

Also, another thing I want to mention is when you get plants out of a greenhouse that’s nice and cozy in here. it’s really important with these hot dry days. is harden them off.

Let’s say you’re going to bring them home. It’s going to be hot now. Open your garage door. Set them inside, so they’re kinda inside, kinda outside. Harden them off for two or three days.

Put them in the shade on the north side of the house they’ll make it a lot better for the first week.

So just a couple tips from me Dan the tree man.

We’ll have more tips next week and until then good gardening.

