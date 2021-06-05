UPDATE: Water search suspended for missing 41-year-old man near Kimball Bottoms Recreational Area

BURLEIGH COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - (6/6 7p.m.): Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer said water rescue crews exhausted all efforts to locate the man and suspended its search in the water.

Responders are still looking along the shoreline and from the air.

(6/6 12p.m.): The search continues for a missing 41-year-old man last seen kayaking Saturday afternoon around the Kimble Bottoms Recreational Area.

Burleigh County Dive Team, Search and Rescue, and ROV resumed their search at 9 a.m. Sunday morning according to Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer.

Chief Theurer said rescues crews will continue investigating the area throughout the day, weather permitting.

ORIG8INAL STORY: Rescue crews are searching for a 41-year-old man last seen in his kayak Saturday afternoon near Kimball Bottoms Recreational Area, according to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Burleigh County deputies and Bismarck Rural Fire Department were called to the area just after 3:30 p.m.

Emergency responders believe he’s still in the river at this time. Burleigh County Water Rescue is on scene searching for the man.

Police describe the missing person as a white man, 5′10″, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

