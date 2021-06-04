Advertisement

Williston Police Department and Auto Services team up to combat catalytic converter thefts

(kfyr)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WILLISTON, N.D. - With a rise in catalytic converter thefts in North Dakota, the Williston Police Department teamed up with local businesses to add some safety measures for vehicles.

People stopped by Williston Auto this afternoon, where the service department marked the parts that have become a new target of crime with heat resistant paint and engraved the vehicle’s VIN number.

Thefts have become rampant across the nation due to the precious metals they are built with.

Thieves have made a profit while the owner faces expensive repairs.

“My nephew was actually vandalized Wednesday in Omaha, Nebraska. His was taken off of his car and the replacement cost us $2,800. So I said and my husband said absolutely we’re getting this done,” said Tammie Brock, a Williston resident.

Williston Residents can stop by Northwest Tire tomorrow from 8 a.m. to noon to have their catalytic converters marked.

