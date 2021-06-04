Which COVID-19 vaccine is most popular?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - All three COVID vaccines have been available in North Dakota since March, and now that people have access to all three options, we spoke with staff at a Sanford Health Pharmacy in Bismarck to see which is most popular.

Many of us have heard the famous quote, “so many choices, so little time.”

When it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine, people have three choices and no time constraints to make a decision.

When it came down to choosing a COVID-19 vaccine, 18-year-old Landon LeBeau decided to get the Johnson and Johnson.

“I Just got stuff going on and it’s just a one shot, so I might as well just get it done,” said LeBeau.

Bismarck resident Gradia Sackie says when she first got the vaccine, she was given Moderna, and says she didn’t know there were three options available.

“I actually work in the health care field as a CNA, and for the safety of myself and my residents I chose to get it, and for my family,” said Sackie.

Sanford Health Inpatient Pharmacy Supervisor Gregory Fritz says they haven’t really noticed a lot of people choosing one specific vaccine.

He says it’s been a mixture.

“So sometimes they want a similar one to what their friends and family or what they’ve heard on social media. So, people are interested in the efficacy of those and so they come in and they say I want this one because I heard something about it on the news,” said Fritz.

Fritz says they typically order vaccines on an as-needed basis.

But they do have an ample supply of all three.

Sanford Health will be offering vaccine events through Saturday here is a full list of locations and times:

June 3 from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Sanford POWER Center, 3451 N. 14th St., Suite C, Bismarck, ND

June 4 from 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. at the previous Hallmark store inside Kirkwood Mall, 706 Kirkwood Mall, Bismarck, ND

June 5 from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the previous Hallmark store inside Kirkwood Mall, 706 Kirkwood Mall, Bismarck, ND

