Advertisement

US could see baby boom this summer, study says

The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following...
The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following the coronavirus shutdown in 2020.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States could see a baby boom this summer after a decline in pregnancies following the coronavirus shutdown in 2020.

Researchers with the University of Michigan looked at health records from the University of Michigan Hospital from 2017 to the present.

They used the records to document pregnancies and births through the pandemic and model prospective births through October 2021.

Pregnancies steadily increased from 2017 to 2020, but there was a 41% decline after the coronavirus lockdown began in Michigan in March 2020.

Their modeling shows an expected surge of births this summer.

The researchers say their findings suggest a link between the societal changes associated with the pandemic, like lockdowns and reproductive choices.

The research was published in Jama Network Open on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New details of an SUV rollover crash in Scott County on Wednesday.
Jamestown man dies in rollover on I-94
Hawktree Golf Club fire
Fire crews respond to fire at Hawktree Golf Club
Remembering Anita Knutson
Remembering Anita Knutson 14 years later
Minot Water Restrictions
Mandatory water restrictions issued for Minot area
Hope and healing
Dickinson family healing after domestic disturbance

Latest News

Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash.
Married San Diego detectives among 3 killed in head-on crash
The Department of Defense is preparing its first unclassified report on UFOs.
‘There is stuff’: Enduring mysteries trail US report on UFOs
New details of an investigation into military sightings of UFOs.
New information from government on UFOs
The Department of Defense is preparing its first unclassified report on UFOs.
UFO report sparks questions